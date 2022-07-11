DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — The proposed solar farm project in the Dover area is facing opposition despite changes being made to the original plan.

In the first week of July, Dover Township approved the construction of the new solar project; Conditions were added to the plans which requires trees to be planted to block neighbors’ view of the solar farm.

However, a group called “Keep Dover Beautiful” says the changes aren’t enough.

“There were minor adjustments. We’re very thankful for some of those. I think for the people that live right next to it, it is a benefit to them. But our goal ultimately was to prevent the construction of this approximate 800 acre industrial solar complex,” said Jeffery Shoener, Vice Chairman and Spokesperson for Keep Dover Beautiful.

Keep Dover Beautiful is considering legal action against the solar farm.