Dover Township Fire Department to hold memorial service for late Fire Chief Brian Widmayer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A memorial service is will be held Saturday afternoon for a York County Fire chief who was among the more than half-million Americans to die from COVID-19.

Brian Widmayer, 34, was Chief of the Dover Township Fire Company when he tragically passed away from the virus. Widmayer spent 15 years with Dover Township Fire.

Last year, Widmayer and his business partner renovated a home in Spring Garden Township for three homeless veterans.

According to a Facebook post from the Dover Township Fire Department, the memorial service will be held from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday at the Dover Township Fire Department.

The memorial service welcomes family, friends and fire department personnel to come and celebrate the life of Chief Widmayer. No formal service will be held, only a visitation.