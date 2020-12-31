Downtown Harrisburg to expect increased police presence on New Year’s Eve

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — While Pennsylvania may not ring in the New Year with the usual, big celebrations, residents and restaurant owners can expect to see an increased police presence in downtown Harrisburg to keep everyone safe.

Restaurant Row in Harrisburg is a popular destination on New Year’s Eve. State Police and Liquor Control officers will be out on Thursday evening to enforce Governor Tom Wolf’s “no indoor dining” mandate.

ABC27 News spoke with Corporal Brent Miller of Pennsylvania State Police to discuss the department’s New Year’s Eve agenda, and Miller said the goal was not to write citations, but to defer business owners from violating the Governor’s order.

Miller says Liquor Control Officers will handle the bulk of the duties, but state police officers will also be a part of the effort.

He encourages everyone who plans on celebrating to use alternative celebrations to ring in the new year.

“[Restaurants] can be open for take-out only, and that does include drinks. If you don’t have the means, order drinks and food from your favorite restaurant, take it home and celebrate responsibly at home,” Corporal Miller said.

State Police will also be on patrol in neighborhoods to keep an eye out for parties in homes that may be too crowded.

The officers have the authority to issue a citation or ask the homeowner to end the party due to social distancing and COVID-19 large gathering regulations.