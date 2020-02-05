Downtown revitalization project to start in Perry County

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) — Perry County has a plan to revitalize its nine downtown areas. Although they are just starting the process, they want firm plans for the first half of the year.

A team of rural economic development specialists will be working with each of the nine-county boroughs to create a revitalization plan that not only helps communities but also encourages nonlocals to visit.

Perry Count is renowned for its tight-knit communities.

“What we have are fantastic downtowns, fantastic existing businesses,” said Michelle Jones, program director for the Perry County Economic Development Authority.

That sterling reputation faces a lack of funding and personnel for each borough, however.

“As the economic development authority, we thought we could collaborate with these boroughs and bring resources to them that they otherwise would not have to get this accomplished,” Jones said.

She says economic development isn’t just about new businesses, but focusing on existing assets.

“Figuring out what each of those downtowns needs to be successful. Whether that’s better access to the rivers, whether that’s parking, whether it’s just bringing a better marketing effort for your downtown,” Jones said.

A point of focus revolves around outdoor recreation.

“As you know, Perry County has a lot to offer in that area and we don’t always promote it to its fullest advantage,” Jones said.

The ultimate goal of the planning process is to secure aid and funding for improvement.

“All of the boroughs will enter the Pennsylvania Downtown Center program as a group of communities, and that’s a five-year program where we’ll have a staff person who helps each of these communities enact the plan that we’ve developed,” Jones said.

A series of public meetings will kick off next Monday:

Millerstown Borough building, 44 North High Street, February 10

-2:00 p.m. Millerstown and Greenwood Township – Parks and Connections

-3:30 p.m. Millerstown-Downtown Vitality (businesses, commercial and vacant lot)

-5:00 p.m. Millerstown-Elected and Appointed officials

-6:30 p.m. Public Meeting Millerstown

Newport, February 12

-10:00 a.m. Parks and Connections, Newport Library, 316 N. Fourth Street

-11:30 a.m. Downtown Vitality, Newport Library

-2:00 p.m. Howe Township Stakeholder Meeting, Pinnacle building/meeting room

-4:00 p.m Elected and Appointed Officials, Newport Library (Newport & Howe Township)

-5:30 p.m. Newport/Howe Township Public Meeting, Newport Senior Center, 2 N. 2nd Street