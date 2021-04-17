Dozens march for social justice in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Dozens gathered in Cumberland County to promote social justice.

A peaceful march began at Hope Station in Carlisle and they made their way through town to the old courthouse steps.

Organizers say the event stresses the importance that justice must be served in the deaths of George Floyd and Duante Wright.

Both were killed in separate incidents with police. Those who marched say the majority of police officers nationwide are good, but when they do wrong they must be held accountable.

March organizer Dorine Wilbur said ”We have seen this happen so many times and history tells us it will happen again and i brought people together to say his name and remind people why we continue to fight for justice.”

More than 100 people participated in Saturday’s march and rally.