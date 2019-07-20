Dozens of cooling stations open across the Midstate to combat oppressive heat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – There are dozens of cooling stations open this weekend across the Midstate to help combat the oppressive heat.

The SMART Pre-School Learning Center, located in the Kline Plaza in Harrisburg, 101 S. 25th Street, Suite 15, will be open from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Center will offer water, air conditioning, Middleswarth chips, and movies.

Here are some other cooling stations across Central Pennsylvania:

Dauphin County:

Middletown Borough MCSO Gym

York County:

Citizens Volunteer Fire Company, 171 S. Market Street, Fawn Grove; 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday & Sunday

Fileys Lutheran Church, Dillsburg; 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Saturday

Dillsburg Area Public Library, 204 Mumper Lane, staying open until 7:00 p.m. Saturday

September House Senior Center, 1251 W. King Street, York; 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Saturday & Sunday

Shrewsbury Borough Building, 35 W. Railroad Avenue, 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Saturday; 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Sunday

West York Fire Department, 1341 W. Market Street, York

Community Fire Co. No. 1 of York, 65 E. George Street, New Salem; 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Saturday & Sunday

Goldsboro Church of God, 105 West Broadway, Etters

Johnson Controls Cafeteria, 5000 Renaissance Drive, New Freedom; Signs will lead people to parking, 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.; 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.. Sunday

Red Lion Municipal Building, 11 E. Broadway, 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Saturday & Sunday

Hellam Township Public Works Building and Municipal Building (EOC), 45 Walnut Springs Road, York

