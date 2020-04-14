Dozens of inmates granted release from Lancaster County Prison

LANCASTER, Pa, (WHTM) — Dozens of inmates have been granted early release from Lancaster County Prison in response to COVID-19, and the review process for additional releases from both the state and local prisons is ongoing.

Here is the statement from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office:

We understand this process will generate concerns and questions, specifically from crime victims.

The release of an individual can be a very emotional time for crime victims. Our office is working to provide appropriate support to victims. Our team of victim advocates continues to work (primarily remotely) during the COVID-19 emergency. Advocates have been contacting victims directly impacted by inmates granted early release.

However, any victims with questions about the process are encouraged to contact an advocate. If you are already working with an advocate, contact them directly. You can also reach our team of advocates: Via phone at 717-299-8048, or Via email at victimwitness@co.lancaster.pa.us Our office is involved in the review process of inmates being considered for early release.

We have and will offer objections to certain inmates, in consideration of the victims and public safety.