Dozens of soldiers reunite with families at Harrisburg International Airport

Nearly 80 men and women with the National Army Guard’s 28th Military Police Company landed in Harrisburg on Wednesday.

The other half of the company landed in Pittsburgh, but it wasn’t so much about where they touched ground, but the people waiting on the other side who keep them grounded.

After 10 months of wanting, wishing and waiting, families finally got their wish.

“Shooo, finally we can breathe now,” said Tim Travis, whose son is Army National Guard Specialist Dylan Travis.

The company spent most of their time stationed in Kuwait, but they also served in seven other countries in the Middle East.

“If you think it’s hot here….the hottest day we have is probably the coolest it gets there at night,” said Major Teresa Ruotolo.

The company is part of a historic mission for their batalion, which only stood up two years ago.

“Our very first task as a batalion staff was to get this group ready and changed to do this mission,” Ruotolo said.

The mission wasn’t quite complete for Sgt. Bradley Wanamaker until he got off the plane. It was a long 10 months without his now fiance.

“I had his family to help surround me — just always be there for me when I needed them. So, it was like he was always here,” said Kirsten Zakseski or Royersford.

He didn’t come home empty-handed.

“Unbelievable really — I can’t believe that happened,” Zakseski said.

From thousands of miles away, Wanamaker planned every moment of the proposal with the help of his family. He even arranged for Zakseski to have her nails done that morning.

“I knew before, and I know now just after coming back from deployment — I know we’re stronger than that,” he said.