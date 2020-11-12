Dr. Vollmar, former Lancaster medicine sports doctor who sexually assaulted patients, pleads no contest, to serve 9.5 to 20 years in prison

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Thursday that Dr. William Vollmar, a former Lancaster sports medicine doctor who sexually assaulted several of his patients, has pleaded no contest to the case and will serve 9.5 to 20 years in prison.

The no contest plea means that Vollmar maintains his innocence, but does not feel he can mount a successful defense of his case in court.

Vollmar, 56, allegedly sexually assaulted numerous adults and minors during sports examinations and massages at his home and office between 1997 and April 2019.

Vollmar was initially charged in April after a patient said the doctor inappropriately touched his genitals without consent during an appointment at Vollmar’s clinic in Quarryville.

Vollmar had contracts with several school districts and worked with the PIAA for 19 years at district and state athletic competitions.