Drayer Physical Therapy seeing patients via video chat

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Drayer Physical Therapy Institute continues to operate 26 Midstate outpatient clinics as physical therapy is considered an essential service during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Drayer is also using telehealth to see patients from the comfort and safety of their homes for those who do not want to be exposed to the public.

Under the direct supervision of a physical therapist, patients Drayer is connecting one-on-one using a phone, computer or tablet and a secure internet connection to discuss symptoms, progress and home-exercise programs on a video call.

“Social distancing and stay-at-home practices during the coronavirus pandemic don’t have to interrupt physical or occupational therapy,” said Krisi Probert, senior vice president, clinical development. “Telehealth allows Drayer therapists to see current and new patients and ensure that they continue toward full recovery.”

Drayer offers access to care within 24 hours and work with all insurance types.

To schedule a telehealth appointment with a Drayer therapist, contact your nearest clinic by visiting urpt.com.