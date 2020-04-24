Drive-by parade for 13-year-old’s birthday

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — Neighbors, friends, and family made sure a new teenager in Duncannon, Perry County got the birthday she deserves.

13-year-old Madison Johns was surprised to see a parade of police cars, fire trucks, and other decorated vehicles drive by her home Thursday on the 800 block of Market Street.

“I wasn’t expecting anything cause of this whole big thing going on and thank you so much to the firefighters and people who took time out of their day to come,” Madison said.

Neighbors also gifted her flowers and balloons.