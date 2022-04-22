DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A civil engineer with Chick-Fil-A attended a Lower Paxton Township zoning hearing board meeting at the end of March proposing to demolish the existing Arby’s building. What will go in its place? A drive-thru only Chick-Fil-A with multiple lanes.

The proposed 2,900-square-feet building would house the chain at 5101 Jonestown Road. The additional landscaping on the lot would be used for additional seating, plus parking spaces for team members and customers.