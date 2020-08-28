Drive-thru Narcan distribution this weekend

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State College of Medicine is giving out free Narcan in Dauphin County this weekend.

The  Addiction Center for Translation is hosting two-drive through events. They’re on Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. in the parking lot of the Hershey Center for Applied Research at 1214 Research Boulevard in Hummelstown.

Dauphin County residents will receive a double dose of Narcan with instructions on how to use the opioid-reversal drug.

They’ll also get a list of local substance use resources.

More information about the event can be found here: https://pennstatehealthnews.org

