Driver critically injured in Chambersburg crash

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - A driver was in critical condition at a hospital after crashing into a truck trailer Wednesday night.

Chambersburg police said a GMC Envoy struck the tractor-trailer as it was pulling out of a driveway in the 1500 block of Orchard Drive around 8:19 p.m.

The driver was trapped in his vehicle and had to be extricated by the fire department. He was then flown to Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

His name was not immediately released.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.