STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Steelton Borough Police responded to a single-vehicle accident on the evening of July 3 in which the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The accident occurred on the 1000 block of S. Front Street around 8:30 p.m., according to the police department. The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle that was involved in the crash, was taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

Anyone who has information about the accident can submit a tip through Crimewatch or contact Det. Kevin Martin at kmartin@steeltonpa.com or 717-939-9841.