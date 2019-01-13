Driver flees from officers, hits truck with family heading to Farm Show Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Harrisburg police officers conducted a traffic stop for an expired registration on North 6th and Woodbine Streets at around 8 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators say 28-year-old John Barber was asked to shut off his vehicle. Instead, police say Barber drove away with an officer hanging onto the door frame of the vehicle.

The officer was able to separate himself without injury. Responding police were advised to terminate the pursuit.

Dauphin County dispatch received a call from Capitol Police regarding a serious crash with ejection involving two vehicles on Commonwealth and Forster Streets.

Police say Barber went thought a red light and struck a pickup that had a family of six inside. They were on their way to the Farm Show. The pickup flipped and landed on its roof.

Barber sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital, where he remains in police custody.

The passengers, two adults and three children were taken to a local hospital for minor to moderate injuries.

Police say drugs were found in Barber's vehicle.