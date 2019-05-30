Local

Driver gets prison for hitting, killing man on lawn tractor

Posted: May 30, 2019 10:57 AM EDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 10:57 AM EDT

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania man who authorities say was driving his pickup truck at 101 mph (163 kph) while under the influence of marijuana when he struck and killed a man riding a lawn tractor says he made a "huge mistake."
    
A judge in Montgomery County on Wednesday sentenced Christopher Bailey to 1½ to 7½ years in prison. The judge called the 21-year-old's actions "extremely reckless."
    
Bailey had pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle and driving under the influence of a controlled substance in the 2017 crash that claimed the life of 70-year-old Randall Wampole.
    
Wampole's wife, Susan, told the court "one moment we were trimming a bush in our front yard and in a matter of seconds Randy was gone."

