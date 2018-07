Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved

NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) - - One person was killed in a crash Monday night on I-81.

Coroner Charley Hall says a 75-year-old man was driving a mini van southbound, and drove into the back of a tractor trailer.

The truck was disabled on the side of the road, and the truck's driver was not injured.

The name of the mini van driver is not being released until next of kin have been notified.