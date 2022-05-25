FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was killed in a two vehicle crash in Juniata County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police a 30-year-old woman from Perry County was killed while driving on Route 35 on May 24. The crash happened around 2:44 p.m. and the driver was wearing a seat belt.

State Police did not release a full report on the crash, but said the driver who was killed had a violation for “Limitations on overtaking on the left.”

The second driver, a 74-year-old man from Westmoreland County, was injured but the severity of which is unknown. He was transported by Fayette Township EMS to an undisclosed medical facility.

No passengers were reported in either vehicle.

abc27 is not identifying those involved until proper notification of next of kin.