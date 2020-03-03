Driver rescued after car submerges in Susquehanna River, teen hero credited with locating vehicle

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Rescue crews helped save the life of a driver after a teenager noticed tire marks going off Sheshequin Road and into the Susquehanna River.

On Feb. 29 around 7:40 a.m. Athens Police responded to a call for a car in the river. The driver was found clinging to the side of a red truck in the river and was transported to Robert Packer Hospital for treatment.

The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.

According to a witness, the red truck was traveling at an unsafe speed on snowy roads prior to the accident. The witness, a 17-year-old from Nichols, New York, saw the tire tracks go off the road and turned around to see where the truck had gone.

The vehicle was removed from the river on Saturday, March 2 due to high water conditions.