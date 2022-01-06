Drivers in Cumberland County prepare for snow conditions before getting behind the wheel

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Many drivers and homeowners are preparing for snow and taking care of what they need instead of waiting at the last minute.

“Snows coming, I don’t want to be out in the snow,” Gail Scullen said.

Cars filled the Giant grocery store parking lot as families rushed inside to get supplies and food before the heavy snowstorm came their way.

Some customers say they want to avoid the icy roads at all costs.

“I know that know that I have to keep space I panic so I rather not be on the road at all it’s safer for everyone and I rather be in my nice warm house,” Scullen said.

Truck driver Larry Hoak says snow or shine, he will have to be on the roads and complete several deliveries. For him, remaining vigilant is a must.

“Yes, oh definitely, it takes a lot longer to slow down especially with the weather added a lot of people are in a hurry,” Hoak said.

Hoak hopes others will take safety measures on the roads too.

“Give a little extra room between vehicles so when you see stoplights and that you have room and if you do slide a little bit you got a little bit of wiggle room,” Hoak said.

Driving further into town the grocery stores were not the only hot spots. Several drivers were at gas stations taking a proactive approach before getting behind the wheel.

“I’m trying to fill my car with gas because everything might be closed,” Abdulla Mohmed said.

Mohmed is here for work for a few months and says this will be his first snow event in Cumberland County and wants to stay ahead of the game.

“Preparing yourself for any of these emergencies or crises that’s very important,” Mohmed said.