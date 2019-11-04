Drivers, police see over 200 violations of school bus law in one day

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT, state police, the Department of Education, and local school officials are stressing the importance of school bus safety. They highlighted an initiative that shows just how many drivers aren’t obeying the rules of the road.

Operation Safe Stop in Pennsylvania has been going on for three years now, and officials found violations of the school bus stopping law this past year went up.

“Truly a matter of life and death for our school children,” PennDOT Secretary Leslie Richards said.

“Last year, we lost a 7-year-old who was struck by a vehicle while waiting for a bus,” said David Volkman, the executive deputy secretary of the Education Department.

The school bus stopping law requires drivers to stop at least 10 feet from a bus if its red lights are flashing and the stop arm is extended.

“There were 288 violations of the school bus stopping law reported by school bus drivers and law enforcement agencies during this year’s campaign. There were 147 violations last year,” Richards said.

Those violations were reported in just one day. There were 30 additional school districts and 61 more police departments that took part this year.

“This is only a small portion of what likely is going on across Pennsylvania,” Richards said.

Failing to stop for a bus will result in a $250 fine, five points on your driving record, and a mandatory 60-day suspension. Act 189 which passed in October aims to help with enforcement by allowing cameras on buses to catch any violations.

“They don’t have to worry about getting a license plate down or the make and model of the car. The camera does it for them,” Richards said.

With the time change and fewer hours of daylight, officials are warning to be extra vigilant, all in an effort to keep more kids safe.

The results of Operation Safe Stop were collected on October 23.

