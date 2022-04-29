HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Multiple locations are holding drug take-back events in honor of Drug Take-Back Day, which is on April 30.

Penn State Health, The Derry Township Police Department, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will provide the public the opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

On Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, residents can bring pills for disposal to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center campus, Academic Support Building at 90 Hope Drive, Hershey, PA 17033.

The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Other locations that will be hosting drug take-back events include:

Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, 503 N. 21st Street, Camp Hill

Penn State Health Medical Group – Nyes Road, 121 N. Nyes Road, Harrisburg

Penn State Health Medical Group – Palmyra, 941 Park Drive, Palmyra

Sites cannot accept liquids. Only pills, patches, or needles/syringes for these particular sites.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs, and about Drug Take-Back Day, click here.