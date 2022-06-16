LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) responded to a burglary at a Warwick Township home on June 16 at approximately 3:45 a.m.

Police made contact with a drunk juvenile male who was attempting to enter the residence by breaking through a screen door. The suspect also damaged some nearby plants outside the home.

NLCRPD requested emergency medical services to transport the juvenile suspect to the Lancaster General Hospital. Criminal charges are pending, and a juvenile allegation will be submitted as the investigation carries on.