Duncannon bus service in urgent need of school bus drivers

(WHTM) — While schools will soon be out for the summer, Rohrer Bus is gearing up for the fall.

It needs to fill open positions in time for the upcoming school year. Rohrer says now is the perfect time to apply because it takes about six weeks to go through training.

“I want to invite other people that really just want to do good for their communities and have a rewarding job to come out, check it out and see what it’s all about,” Rohrer Bus Service Vice President David Schrantz said.

Rohrer is holding a test drive a school bus event at the Cumberland Valley High School parking lot on June 26.