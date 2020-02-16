Duncannon teen becomes an official Disney Marvel Superhero

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) – A humble hero just got her cape.

“I love being part of a group of a bunch of kids that help out their communities,” said Lorelei McIntyre-Brewer, who lives in Duncannon.

Lorelei McIntyre-Brewer is now an official Disney Marvel Superhero. Her Marvel Hero Project episode “Dazzling Lorelei” is available on Disney Plus.

Service dog Mandu is the first sidekick in the series.

“He can tell if my heart is about to stop. Only about two dogs in the world can do that,” said Lorelei McIntyre-Brewer.

Mandu has saved Lorelei twice already.

You couldn’t tell by looking at her, but Lorelei is living life to the fullest, with just half of a heart.

Lorelei’s critical congenital heart defect is not what defines her.

The 14-year-old travels the country, raising awareness about heart health and working with Wounded Warriors, in honor of her two uncles.

“There have been kids who have needed heart surgeries but they couldn’t pay for it, so she did fundraising to pay for it,” said Chelle McIntyre-Brewer, Lorelei’s mother. “For families who lose their children to these very complex congenital heart defects, she will send them these beautiful ornaments and handwritten letters.”

“I was five when I started heart hugs,” said Lorelei McIntyre-Brewer.

With heart hugs, Lorelei makes pillows for kids around the world, to help ease their pain.

She’s raised more than $200,000 for children battling heart issues and sent out more than 50,000 pillows.

“The kid who receives the pillow puts a lot of love into it and receives comfort and love,” said Lorelei McIntyre-Brewer.

Lorelei’s family is thankful her story is being used to educate and inspire others.

“You can have this kid here whose doing amazing things and changing lives but you also need to realize we may not have her tomorrow and so we need to take advantage of everything she has to offer when she wants to offer it to us,” said Chelle McIntyre-Brewer.

“I love helping. It’s one of my favorite things to do in the entire world,” said Lorelei McIntyre-Brewer.

Susquehanna Service Dogs, which is where Lorelei got Mandu, is holding a watch party of “Dazzling Lorelei” on Monday.