Duncannon’s Mutzabaugh’s Family Market to change to Karns Foods

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — Duncannon’s Mutzabaugh’s Family Market announced through a letter on Facebook they’ll be closing after 101 years in business.

In the letter, Stanley Mutzabaugh and Robin Stone write the decision was made due to it becoming “a challenge for a single store operator to navigate through the endless changes in regulations, changes in our industry and the increased costs in healthcare, utilities and in the cost of goods.”

They say Karns Foods will take over operations beginning December 6.

“Karns Foods and Mutzabaugh’s Market have both operated their businesses on a lot of the same principles,” the letter stated, saying Karns is the best fit to take over. “Both have a long history in serving the communities in central Pa. with Karns being in business for 62 years, delivering customer service with great quality products and treating staff like family.”

They end their letter asking for support during this transition and for the community to support them.