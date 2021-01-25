Dunkin’ ‘drive-thru only’ restaurant opens in Palmyra, Pa.

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — This past week, Dunkin’ unveiled its ‘drive-thru only’ location in Palmyra, Pa. The “next generation” Dunkin’ restaurant offers a dual drive-thru and walk-up window for customers in the area to receive their coffee and donuts in a convenient and efficient way.

Located at 101 N. Larkspur Drive, Palmyra, Pa. 17078, the Dunkin drive-thru offers the same menu as the coffee chain’s traditional restaurants, with a modern design, premium pours, and mobile app-ordering.

At the drive-thru-only location, customers can order Dunkin’ signature cold drinks, but now “served through an innovative tap system serving eight consistently cold beverages such as coffees, iced teas, cold brew coffee and nitro infused cold brew coffee.”

Similar to other locations, Dunkin’ continues to implement preventative health and safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Palmyra restaurant is open daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.