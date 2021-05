CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — An early morning garage fire broke out in the 400 block of Mumper Lane in Carroll Township.

On Monday, May 24, the Northern York County Fire Rescue plus fire police from Wellsville, Monaghan, Monroe Township, Upper and Lower Allen, Mechanicsburg, and New Kingston responded to the morning call.

Carroll Township Police and EMS were also on the scene. The cause of the fire still remains unknown. This is a developing story.