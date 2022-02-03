Early trash pickup, no street sweeping in York City

A trash can marks the cleared out parking spot of a resident on M street in the South Boston neighborhood of Boston early Sunday, Feb. 10, 2013 in Boston. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Due to the impending winter weather, changes are coming to some municipal services in the City of York.

The City of York announced that curbside trash customers in the Tuesday/Friday trash pick-up will have their pick-up one hour early at 5 a.m. on Friday.

All trash must be placed for collection the night prior after 5 p.m. and at the latest by 5 a.m. on Friday morning. The Hauler will not return for trash placed after 5 a.m.

The city recommends customers used dark-colored bags so they are visible against snow-covered ground. Residents should also leave a clear path for crews.

In cases of heavy snow accumulation, trash should be placed on top of or in front of snow piles along the route.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The city also announced there will be no street sweeping on Friday between 7:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m., due to the expected sleet and freezing rain forecast for the day. The following roads will be affected: