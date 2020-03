In this Heart of the Midstate segment, we're talking with Wendy Wolpert, a 1st Grade Teacher at Newville Elementary School. She was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in February 2015. Wendy continued to teach through her rigorous treatment. She often said, "This stupid cancer is trying to take me away from my students." After a bilateral mastectomy and numerous other invasive surgeries, Wendy continues to teach 1st grade. In August 2015, Wendy was told that the last bit of cancer was removed from her body although she is at high risk for recurrence due to a mutated gene.

Wendy has helped others with cancer in many ways, including helping out with "Voice of Hope," a program, sponsored by the American Cancer Society, which allows survivors a voice to inspire and educate.