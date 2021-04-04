East Cocalico Twp. man charged with breaking into home, firing rifle at passing police vehicle

DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Matthew Stoyer, 47, of Denver, Pa., was charged with Burglary, Criminal Trespass, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person after he broke into a home, found several handguns and a rifle, and shot a rifle round in the area of a passing East Cocalico Township Police vehicle. Stoyer also fired two handgun rounds in the home.

Stoyer’s family called 911 to report he left their residence early Sunday morning, and was probably under the influence of narcotics.

Stoyer told police he fired the handgun rounds at people he thought were chasing him, and he fired the rifle round to get the attention of the police. Police found no evidence that anyone was chasing Stoyer, and the home that he broke into was empty at the time.

East Cocalico Police are asking anyone that may have witnessed Stoyer or heard the gunshots to call them at 717-336-1725.