East Earl Township man arrested for child pornography

EAST EARL, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say a man who was using social media to spread child pornography is now in prison.

42-year-old, Kenneth Schmidt of East Earl Township was arrested Thursday, July 16, for Sexual Abuse of Children and Criminal Use of a Communication Facility.

East Earl Township Police say they got a cyber tip from the national center for missing and exploited children that someone was sending child porn from an IP address in the township.

Schmidt is accused of having hundreds of images and over 100 videos showing child porn.

Schmidt was unable to post bail and was committed to Lancaster County Prison to await his preliminary hearing.

