East Earl Township Police need help identifying burglary suspect

EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Earl Township Police are investigating a burglary and need help identifying the suspect.

Early Wednesday morning, the suspect arrived at the location with his right arm in a sling and no shirt on revealing tattoos on his left chest and left arm. About a half-hour later, the suspect returned, this time wearing a bucket hat and a t-shirt with his arm still in the sling. He was also wearing a mask, athletic shorts, and a Nike fanny pack.

When the suspect came back, he took an item from the detached garage on the property. He was then seen fleeing on foot toward Divison Highway.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the East Earl Township Police Department at 717-355-5302.