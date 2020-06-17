East Juniata held graduation at Port Royal Speedway

JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A special send-off for some high school seniors in Juniata County Tuesday evening.

The East Juniata Class of 2020 got their diplomas at Port Royal Speedway. The venue offered the school district its race track for the ceremony and now that Juniata County is in the green phase it was allowed to hold graduation outdoors.

The principal says she’s happy the school was able to do something special for the Class of 2020.

“They didn’t get so many things their senior year from their prom to their award ceremony to even their sports season, the musical, we needed a closing we needed closure for the students and we had so many faculty show up, they wanted to be here to support them one last time,” said Wendy Jerrehian, Principal, East Juniata High School.

This is the first time the school district has ever held an outdoor graduation ceremony, usually its in the auditorium.