East Pennsboro Area School District deals with six uncovered bus routes

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — East Pennsboro Area School District’s Rohrer Bus and Transportation Department continue to deal with transportation issues for students living on school bus routes that have not been covered by drivers.

The six uncovered runs include Bus 6, 8, 9, 10, 12 and 13.

The school district says in a release that they are still asking affected families to transport their students to and from school. According to the release, the school expects the issue to remain in effect until Friday, Sept. 10.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.