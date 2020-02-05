East Pennsboro officials discuss security for Vice President Mike Pence’s visit

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of Education Betsy Devos spoke at a Women for Trump event at the Radisson Hotel in East Pennsboro Township Wednesday.

“We’re excited to have somebody at that level coming, visiting in East Pennsboro,” said Joe Fidler, an East Pennsboro Township commissioner.

Multiple state, county and municipal departments secured the Radisson. They’ve been preparing for weeks.

“There’s dog on the roof right now doing an investigation up there,” said Fidler.

East Pennsboro Township commissioners say security is costing thousands, but no amount is too much to keep the vice president and the public safe.

“I think it’s somewhat of a responsibility that we are able to deliver those because it’s not just safety and security for the dignitary that will be coming, but the traffic organization,” said George Tyson, the president of the East Pennsboro Township Board of Commissioners.

UPDATE: Vice President Mike Pence has arrived at the Radisson in East Pennsboro Twp to speak at the Women for Trump event pic.twitter.com/QQnt1RSb8u — Priscilla Liguori (@PriscillaABC27) February 5, 2020

“The Democrats are in kind of a kerfuffle about what happened at the Iowa Caucuses, so it’s been a meddling week for the Democrats and an encouraging week for the Republicans, so I would bet the vice president talks about some of those things,” said Christopher Nicholas, a Republican political consultant with Eagle Consulting Group.

This is the first of what is expected to be several visits by the Trump administration to the Commonwealth this year, since PA is a battleground state key to winning the 2020 election.

“It’s usually later in campaigns where you worry about independent or swing voters or undecided voters, so now is a time to keep your base excited, working,” said Nicholas.

“We’re expecting a few more visits,” said Fidler.

East Pennsboro Township expects to host several candidates throughout the year.

“I think we ought to be proud of that and show these candidates what Central Pennsylvania’s about,” said Tyson.

Township officials say expect routes 15 and 11 to be slower than usual as the event wraps up.