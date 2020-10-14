East Pennsboro Township police looking to identify credit card thief

Local

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Suspect who allegedly used another person’s credit cards, depicted above. (Photo: East Pennsboro Township Police)

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — East Pennsboro Township police are asking for public assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly stole credit cards from a car in Camp Hill and used them at several retail stores.

Police believe the person depicted above stole several items, including the credit cards, from a car that was parked at the West Shore Country Club on Sept. 25. The suspect then proceeded to use the stolen cards at a Target and Ulta in Mechanicsburg.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Pennsboro Township Police Department at 717- 732-3633 or use the “submit a tip” button on this post. Thank you for your help!

