East Pennsboro Township police looking to identify credit card thief

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — East Pennsboro Township police are asking for public assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly stole credit cards from a car in Camp Hill and used them at several retail stores.
Police believe the person depicted above stole several items, including the credit cards, from a car that was parked at the West Shore Country Club on Sept. 25. The suspect then proceeded to use the stolen cards at a Target and Ulta in Mechanicsburg.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Pennsboro Township Police Department at 717- 732-3633 or use the “submit a tip” button on this post. Thank you for your help!
