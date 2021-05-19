East Pennsboro Radisson sells for $5.9 million at auction

CAMP HILL Pa. (WHTM) — The landmark Radisson hotel on the West Shore was sold to the highest bidder on Wednesday in a nail-biting auction.

The hotel has a prime location off the Camp Hill bypass in East Pennsboro Township.

The two-day online auction was supposed to end at 1 p.m. on Wednesday but a last-second bidding war erupted, extending the auction by another half hour.

In the end, the winning bid was $5.9 million.

We are not sure who bought the property or what any future plans are. Abc27 talked to staff at the hotel and they do not know who the new owner is either.