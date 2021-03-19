East Pennsboro Twp unveils plans to restore, relocate Enola Miller House

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — East Pennsboro Township is moving a 180-year-old building.

On Friday, the Historical Society of East Pennsboro unveiled plans to restore and relocate the Enola Miller House.

The two-story, three-to-four-hundred-ton stone structure was the birthplace of the namesake of the town.

“This is our most historic site in the township. [It] had been designated as a historic site in 2019 by Cumberland County. So this is really important to us,” said George Demartyn, board of directors for the Historical Society of East Pennsboro.

A developer is paying for the move, which is scheduled to happen between April 1 and 5.

The house will be turned into a museum. The historical Preservation Society is looking for donations to help preserve the building.

