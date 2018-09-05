Local

Eastern York School District closing 2 elementary schools early because of heat

Posted: Sep 05, 2018 05:38 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2018 05:38 AM EDT

Eastern York County, Pa. - Due to the heat, two elementary schools in the Eastern York School District will send students home early Wednesday and Thursday.

Grades K-5 at Kreutz Creek and Canadochly Elementary Schools will be dismissing at 12:30 p.m.

Grade 6 students attending Canadochly Elementary school will be transported to the high school at 1:15 p.m. and then will dismiss at regular dismissal time. 

Students will be provided lunch before dismissal.

Students who attend Wrightsville Elementary School and Eastern York High School will all follow a normal schedule and be dismissed at regular time.

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Investigations

Trending Stories

Latest Local