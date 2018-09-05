Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved

Eastern York County, Pa. - Due to the heat, two elementary schools in the Eastern York School District will send students home early Wednesday and Thursday.

Grades K-5 at Kreutz Creek and Canadochly Elementary Schools will be dismissing at 12:30 p.m.

Grade 6 students attending Canadochly Elementary school will be transported to the high school at 1:15 p.m. and then will dismiss at regular dismissal time.

Students will be provided lunch before dismissal.

Students who attend Wrightsville Elementary School and Eastern York High School will all follow a normal schedule and be dismissed at regular time.