FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (WHTM) — An annual event at Fort Indiantown Gap Cemetery brings people together from around the region.

Military families and members of the public gathered for the Echo Taps ceremony as part of the country’s observance of armed forces day.

It featured the traditional three-volley rifle salute by the Vet 21 Salute Honor Guard out of Lancaster and the sounding of Echo Taps by 30 buglers.

“The importance of today’s event is apparent by the turnout. People have not been able to go out and be in crowds in such a long time and they really wanted to be here to pay their respect to their family members,” Douglas Wilbune of Bugles Across America said.

The ceremony was sponsored by the Pennsylvania Chapter of Bugles Across America.