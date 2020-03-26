Education concerns in the middle of a pandemic

The State Department of Education is letting school districts decide if they will resume classes after the governor’s shutdown is over.

The state lifted the 180-day requirement for the school year. Some parents are wondering why some schools are still teaching remotely and others aren’t. The department of Education, “Strongly urges districts to engage with students.” But one issue is that not every student has access to a computer.

“We gotta take a good hard look at some of the handcuffs that have been placed on different ways of doing business and be a little more flexible on that so god forbid we’re hit with this again we’re able to move more quickly and not get tripped up on regulations,” Nathan Mains, CEO, School Boards Association said.

Missed class time can’t be made up in July or August because the school year cannot go past June 30.