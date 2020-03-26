Live Now
ABC27 News Daybreak
1  of  17
Closings & Delays
Belco Community Credit Union Calvary Independent Harrisburg Camp Hill Church of Christ Centenary United Methodist Church Cumberland Co. Senior Centers Dover Township Hampden Township MOUNT ZION EVAN LUTHERAN,.LEWISBERRY Mt Zion Lutheran Church in York Salem Lutheran Church, Marion Salem U.C.C. Harrisburg Shippensburg First Church of God Skylimitmarketing Sport Memorabilia Auction Rescheduled St. Peters Lutheran Church Highspire Trinity Lutheran Camp Hill United Baptist Walnut Street Upper Dauphin Area High School Art Dept

Education concerns in the middle of a pandemic

Local

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

The State Department of Education is letting school districts decide if they will resume classes after the governor’s shutdown is over.

The state lifted the 180-day requirement for the school year. Some parents are wondering why some schools are still teaching remotely and others aren’t. The department of Education, “Strongly urges districts to engage with students.” But one issue is that not every student has access to a computer.

“We gotta take a good hard look at some of the handcuffs that have been placed on different ways of doing business and be a little more flexible on that so god forbid we’re hit with this again we’re able to move more quickly and not get tripped up on regulations,” Nathan Mains, CEO, School Boards Association said.

Missed class time can’t be made up in July or August because the school year cannot go past June 30.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss