ELCO School District releases plan to allow fans into games at 33 percent capacity

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania House failed to override Gov. Wolf’s veto of a bill that would have allowed schools to decide how many spectators they can have at sporting events, but for now, the decision is still in the district’s hands.

On Monday, a federal judge ruled that the governor’s gathering limits of 250 people outdoors and 25 people inside was unconstitutional.

Also on Monday, Eastern Lancaster County School District’s board unanimously voted to allow 33 percent capacity for spectators at their outdoor and indoor venues. On Wednesday, we learned more about how this would look.

In Ancient Greece, Spartans were innovative. In 2020, that’s no different.

“This is one of those things where — yes, maybe somebody has to take that first step, but our student body seems to be pretty happy with it,” said Gary Buck, vice president of Eastern Lancaster County School District.

The district is the first in the Midstate to go against the governor’s recommendations. Their plan allows just under 1,000 fans to attend outdoor games and 148 to attend indoor games.

“We don’t have any idea how long this will last, but we’re grateful to be able to do this not only for the students but the parents, as well,” Buck said.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education sent out a letter to districts asking them to follow Gov. Wolf’s guidelines, but an ask isn’t an order, and this board believes fans can attend games safely.

“We’ve had a tremendous response from our student body at the school of people adhering to the guidelines and following the rules, and so, we expect no different in the stands,” Buck said.

Football and volleyball players will be given four tickets per home game. Students attending football games must pre-register for their ticket — only 250 will be allowed inside the stadium.

Other sports with less volume are allowed all spectators until the limit has been reached.

“Social distancing — that’s required. Masks are still required, and if the idea is kinda ‘well, if we’re being told that masks work, it shouldn’t be a problem,'” Buck said.

What is a problem, according to Buck, is the mental toll the pandemic has taken on students.

“We’re not just stewards of their physical health, we are also stewards of their mental health. It’s not just about sports, it’s about community, and I’m a strong believer in the power of community,” Buck said.

The district’s first home game is this Friday, September 25 vs. Annville-Cleona.