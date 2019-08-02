Elderly man missing in Perry County

NEWPORT, Pa. (WHTM) – An 84-year-old man has gone missing in Perry County and police say he may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

State police in Newport are searching for Samuel Liddick. He was last seen in the area of the 1900 block of Winding Hill Road in Tuscarora Township at approximately 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Liddick is described as 5’8″ tall, about 200 pounds, with short gray hair and brown eyes. He is wearing a white T-shirt and blue plaid pajama bottoms.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or the Newport barracks at 717-567-3110..