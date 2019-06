CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An elderly man who went missing in Franklin County has been found safe, police said.

Authorities did not immediately disclose where 78-year-old Thomas Hull was located.

State police in Chambersburg had issued a missing endangered person advisory for Hull on Thursday afternoon.

The advisory stated that Hull was last seen in the area of Keller Road in St. Thomas around 5 a.m.