Elderly have AC concerns at independent living facility Video

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) - Deloma Bard has lived in Hershey Plaza for 15 years.

"I just can't take any more heat," she said.

Bard and fellow resident Sharon Lutz say the air conditioning in their building has gone out more than five times this summer.

"On the first floor where I lived up until a week ago, there was no air conditioning at all," said Lutz.

At first, it was annoying, but as temperatures went up, so did the stakes, especially for Deloma, who has multiple sclerosis and blames an outbreak of shingles on the heat.

"There was no air over the Memorial Day and it was horrible," Bard said. "I just kind of cried with pain."

The building's owner, Millennia Housing Management, was gone for the holiday when we tried to get comment. It's currently renovating the building, but residents say nothing seems to be getting done.

"Before they bought the place, we never had this problem. We always had air conditioning. We always had heat," said Lutz.

"At the end of their shift, they go home to a cool place, and here we are still smothering," said Bard.

Several residents approached us to say their AC consistently breaks, even suggesting fellow residents were hospitalized for heat exhaustion.

They wouldn't appear on camera, saying they feared retaliation.

"I'm kind of leery myself about it, but it has to be told because they've been getting away with it for so long now," said Lutz.

Whether it's the construction or neglect, residents want accountability.

"On the news, everybody reports when it's this hot, you have to take care of the elderly and the sick. We have been getting nothing," said Lutz.

A few residents say they were told by the building's two maintenance men that the air system relies on cold water to be pushed through several times a day, but if that doesn't happen, the air blowing out of the units becomes warm.