Elderly woman missing in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for an elderly woman in the early stages of dementia after she apparently walked away from her home Thursday afternoon.

Minnie Scott, 79, may be confused or disoriented. Investigators believe she walked away from the 700 block of South Second Street around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Chambersburg police said.

Scott is about five feet, five inches tall. She was wearing a cream colored dress and a white hat with a flower on it.

Anyone with information should call Chambersburg police at 717-264-4131.