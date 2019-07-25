Election fatigue? Here’s when to seek help

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Candidates are already vying for the top spot in the presidential race. It seems campaigning is never over.

With another election just around the corner, a local psychologist has tips to get you through 2020.

When it comes to politics, a voter from Camp Hill who didn’t want to give her name had this response:

“It’s a conversation you’re afraid to even have with people because you’re afraid you’ll be judged for what you feel or how you say something,” she said.

She is not alone. Just take a look at the 24/7 political opinions, from programming to posts and tweets, follows and unfollows, friends and unfriends.

“It’s an emotional roller coaster, and it’s a polarizing process, and so you can have some really good friends on two opposite sides of the pole, and it can get ugly, and I prefer to maintain those friendships outside of the political forum,” said Nova Lorraine, of Harrisburg.

Dr. John Gavazzi is a psychologist in Mechanicsburg.

“I had a large bump in referrals after the last election, that people thought that this was going to be the worst time ever,” Gavazzi said.

Emotional stress takes a physical toll.

“Including things like headaches, gastrointestinal problems, muscle pain, depression,” Gavazzi said.

Those debating getting help should, especially if these signs show up:

“Things like sleep disturbance, appetite disturbance, mood variability, depression, anxiety, difficulty concentrating, and interpersonal conflicts with other people. Usually, when symptoms last more than two weeks on a consecutive basis is when people need to think about seeing a physician or a psychologist,” Gavazzi said.

What is the doctor prescribing?

“What I’m telling my patients and other people who ask is that they really need to take a step back from social media. They need to do other things rather than stay overly engaged in this political hype,” Gavazzi said.

“I don’t intentionally engage in the stories online. I mean, if a news feed comes up, I’ll read it, but I try not to get too deep, especially this far out, ” Lorraine said.

“I’m just waiting for the day to come, do my voting, do my part, and then I’ll be happy,” the Camp Hill voter said.

Gavazzi says even with the advice, he has the feeling he will see more referrals right before and after the next presidential election.