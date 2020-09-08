Eligible unemployed workers to be paid next week, State says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The State says it’s still on track to make payments to eligible unemployed workers next week.

The extra 300 dollars a week comes from the Federal Lost Wages Assistance Program. Payments will begin September 14th. Only people who are unemployed because of the pandemic can apply.

There are other requirements as well. You can read all the requirements and apply here.

Jerry Oleksiak, Secretary for the PA Department of Labor and Industry, said “the payments will be made in one lump sum, for claim weeks beginning August 1st, so it’s retroactive to August 1st through August 29th. After that we will need to reapply for those funds, and we have begun that process.”

The program runs through December or until federal funding runs out.